Streamer? Macro fiend? Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 and Stream Deck Plus are discounted in the UK

15 buttons of POWER.

a stream deck box
Will Judd avatar
Will Judd
Published on

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is a nice revision over the original lots-of-buttons-with-screens concept, giving you an easy control centre to fire off macros, adjust the volume, launch programs, bleep yourself, adjust Corsair and Elgato components and peripherals and generally do things quickly and easily no matter what you're doing on your PC at the time. We spotted a deal on the latest full-size Stream Deck over at Currys, where you can pick it up for £119 versus the original £149.

The MK.2 Stream Deck is an evolution over the original 2017 model, with interchangeable faceplates, a more modern USB-C connection and a detchable stand that puts the Deck at a 45 degree angle. Otherwise, it's much the same offering as the original, albeit with significantly improved software that allows for a huge wide of third-party integrations, folders and much more. After so much time in the market, there's very little that you can't do with one of these Stream Decks.

stream deck plus
Cor, look at those knobs. | Image credit: Corsair

Alternatively, if you're interested in an even more powerful Stream Deck, there's also the Stream Deck Plus. This model comes with four lovely knobs to twiddle, allowing you to adjust your volume, chat/mic mix and stream levels, and it comes with a nice wide display too for your PC health stats and whatnot. Of course, there are eight buttons too, so you're not missing out on that side of the equation. This premium model is normally £200, but it's reduced to £160 at Amazon via the link below.

Definitely niche stuff here, but for anyone that loves macros or is running a stream for realsies, these are well worth the investment. Let me know what you think in the comments below and stay tuned for more deals as we find them!

