Liveblog: Summer Game Fest 2022 as it happens

An audience with Geoff, from 7pm BST Live
Street Fighter 6 characters striking poses, including series regulars Chun Li and Ryu.

It’s almost time for the third annual Summer Games Fest, the not-E3 live show hosted by Geoff Keighley (of ‘is Geoff Keighley’ fame). And what better way to enjoy an evening of game ads than together with RPS’s two most bass-voiced section editors? Myself and Ollie will be operating the liveblog levers when it all kicks off tonight, June 9th, at 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT.

We do hope you’ll join us, so here’s the official Summer Game Fest stream, which should also sputter to life around the same time:

Summer Game Fest 2022 sounds like it’ll be a more taut, compact affair than last year’s three-and-a-half-hour marathon of trailers and Jeff Goldblum cameos. Geoffey K himself has suggested not to expect too many “megaton shock” announcements, though we’re still on for at least a couple of all-new reveals, as well as fresh looks at other upcoming games. Already confirmed are a fighter reveal for Street Fighter 6, in-game footage of Dead Space-y horror adventure The Callisto Protocol, the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 mission playthrough, some mysterious Gotham Knights news, and a look at Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, from Fortnite, will also be there doing… something.

Should be fun! And if it isn’t, we can all just moan about it. LIVE. See you back here in a bit.

Hello! This liveblog will be blogging, live, Summer Game Fest once it begins at 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT. Stand by...

James Archer

