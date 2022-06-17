If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Supporter podcast - The Nate Files episode 11: Phants On Parade

Aka the noble heffalump
A screenshot of Age Of Empires II: Definite Edition's Dynasties Of India DLC showing elephants in red and blue facing off.

One of Nate's favourite animals (apart from all of them) are elephants, so for this edition of our supporter-funded special extra podcast we talk about some of the best 'phants from history, including a cool one that had all armour and one that sadly lost a fight with a train. Thank you once again from the bottom of our massive elephant hearts to our lovely supporters, who let us have lovely silly chats like this.

