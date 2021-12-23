Supporter podcast - The Nate Files episode 6: cave of nightmares

When I was younger I watched a nature documentary narrated by David Attenborough (I realise that doesn't narrow it down) and in this nature documentary David told me about a cave. It is a very big cave, and every night a huge colony of bats come screaming out of the entrance. They spend the day clinging to the ceiling of this big cave, and all their bat poo falls down and has become a towering heap carpeting the floor.

But then David said look, the carpet is moving. And it turns out that the whole bottom of the cave is covered in cockroaches and giant centipedes. And if ever a small baby bat or an old injured bat falls, it is eaten alive by this hoard of chittering insects. This nature documentary haunted me, for it was the worst thing I could imagine happening.

Anyway, Nate has been to that cave and he's going to tell us all about it for this episode of our supporters only podcast, The Nate Files. Thanks for being a supporter, pals!