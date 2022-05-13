If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Supporter podcast - The Nate Files episode 9: All Creatures Small And Even More Small & episode 10: Don't Kinkshame The Skin Worms

To get rid of the curse of knowing about caecilians, you must pass the knowledge on
Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on
Redgi the rat prince in Tails Of Iron leaping at a giant, monstrous frog that has, somehow, teeth.

Hello, gentle listener. I'm afraid it has been a while since we went into the exclusion zone to find an episode or two of The Nate Files, our extra supporter-only podcast. This is entirely my fault; I was incautious while we were in there and accidentally refracted into an eel, and then Nate nearly ate that eel - it was a whole thing*, but I'm right as rain now. That's a-moray! Thank you for sticking with us while we got that admin sorted out. We really do appreciate your support so we can make these podcasts and do other fun things (like pay for my de-sliming). We couldn't do it without you!

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

RPS@PAX

More Podcasts

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch