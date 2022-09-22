If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

TactiCon is a new strategy festival marching onto Steam today

On manoeuvres until September 26th
Tacticon is a new festival celebrating strategy games, running on Steam from September 22nd, 2022, until September 26th.

If you’re strategically minded then you might want to check out TactiCon, a new festival that’s running from today until September 26th. The whole shindig is being organised by Hooded Horse, publisher of Old World, together with Great Houses Of Calderia publisher Firesquid. Watch the trailer below to get an idea of what’s featured in the festival.

TactiCon is a new digital convention focused on strategy gaming.

Tacticon is gathering 115 diverse strategy and tactics games from big studios to solo indies. If you like strategy of any kind then you’ll probably stumble across something of interest, as TactiCon is trying to encompass a variety of subgenres within strategy gaming: deckbuilders, RTS, 4X and turn-based. You can take a look at the full list of featured games here.

Along with the usual plethora of Steam fest demos and discounts, you can expect some panels and interviews during the event. The panels cover things such as designing a co-op multiplayer deckbuilding game, creating narrative experiences in strategy games, and the challenges posed by designing a game’s core loop. Have a look at the full schedule here.

The TactiCon festival is running alongside another event, Steam Bash Bash. That’s all about hack-and-slash and character action games, as Graham reported earlier this week. Steam Bash Bash ends the same day as TactiCon. We’re only a week and a bit away from another Steam Next Fest too, which should begin on October 3rd and run through to the 10th. Phew, that’s a lot of fests in short order.

TactiCon begins today, September 22nd, and ends on the 26th. You can find more details on the TactiCon site.

