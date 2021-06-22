The best anti-Prime Day deals that are just as good as Amazon

The best anti-Prime Day deals that are just as good as AmazonYou don't have to shop at Amazon to get the best PC gaming deals
Amazon Prime Day may be soaking up all the deals limelight this week, but there are still plenty of great PC gaming deals taking place at other retailers around the web if you want to avoid the big Bezos machine. To help you get the best prices without all the hassle of searching for them yourself, we've rounded up all the best PC gaming deals that are either just as good as Amazon or, in some cases, actually a little bit better in both the UK and US. Whether you're after a new monitor or fancy getting a new replacement mouse, keyboard or headset, we've got you covered.
To help you find the best anti-Prime Day PC gaming deals, I've rounded them up into their respective product categories below. You can either click the links to go straight to the component in question, or just carry on reading the whole thing.
Best Anti-Prime Day PC gaming deals
- Best SSD deals
- Best gaming monitor deals
- Best mouse deals
- Best keyboard deals
- Best headset deals
- Best gaming laptop deals
Anti-Prime Day SSD deals
UK deals:
The only real good SSD deals going on outside of Prime Day are Ebuyer's WD Blue SN550 discounts, which are either on par with Amazon or a smidge cheaper. Otherwise, most SSDs are just a lot more expensive - so much so that they're probably not worth buying right now. That said, I've also included a Samsung 980 Pro deal from Scan here, as that's only another £8 on top of what you'd pay at Amazon right now, and isn't too much of an extra leap compared to other SSDs out there at the moment.
WD Blue SN550
- (500GB) - £49 from Ebuyer (down from £58, and £2 cheaper than Amazon UK)
- (1TB) - £84 from Ebuyer (down from £100, matches Amazon UK)
Samsung 980 Pro
US deals:
Once again, it's the WD Blue SN550 to the rescue here, with Newegg offering the 500GB model for a good price that's completely out of stock over on Amazon, and the same price on the 1TB version. Best Buy also match Amazon on the 1TB model of WD's more upmarket PCIe 4.0 SSD, the Black SN850, too, and their 500GB version isn't far behind either. Otherwise, though, it's pretty slim pickings.
WD Blue SN550
- (500GB) - $50 from Newegg (down from $63, out of stock at Amazon US)
- (1TB) - £85 from Newegg (down from $130, matches Amazon US)
WD Black SN850
- (500GB) - $97 from Best Buy (down from $150, $7 more than Amazon US)
- (1TB) - $172 from Best Buy (down from $230, matches Amazon US)
Anti-Prime Day gaming monitor deals
UK deals:
Alas, nowhere else has the excellent Samsung Odyssey G7 for as low as Amazon, but Ebuyer matches Amazon on a couple of other great gaming monitors, including the 240Hz AOC C27G2ZU. They've also got a load of different monitors on sale as well, the best of which I've picked out below.
- AOC C27G2ZU - £215 from Ebuyer (down from £268, matches Amazon UK)
- LG UltraGear 27GL850-B - £300 from Ebuyer (down from £380, £40 cheaper than the very similar 27GL83-A at Amazon)
- MSI Optix MAG272CQR - £329 from Ebuyer (down from £399, matches Amazon UK)
- BenQ EL2870UE - £225 from Ebuyer (down from £250, matches Amazon UK)
US deals:
Amazon still has the edge on a lot of the best gaming monitor deals out there, but Newegg matches Amazon on at least one, the Asus TUF VG27AQ, an excellent 2560x1440 monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate that's also one of Nvidia's officially certified G-Sync Compatible screens. Just make sure you use the promo code to get it for the same price. Newegg also have a bunch of other monitors on sale that aren't on Amazon, the best of which I've highlighted below.
- Asus TUF VG27AQ - $330 from Newegg (down from $430, matches Amazon US with promo code)
- MSI Optix MAG27CQ - $240 from Newegg (down from $360, matches Amazon US)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 - $260 from Newegg (down from $300, out of stock at Amazon US)
Anti-Prime Day gaming mouse deals
UK deals:
If it's great gaming mouse deals you're after, then Currys PC World is your best bet. While they don't have quite as wide a selection as Amazon, they've price-matched all the important ones, such as Logitech's super cheap G203 Lightsync, and the superb Logitech G Pro Wireless.
- Logitech G203 Lightsync - £16 from Currys PC World (down from £35, matches Amazon UK)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless - £67 from Currys PC World (down from £130, matches Amazon UK)
- Corsair Harpoon Wireless RGB - £35 from Currys PC World (down from £55, matches Amazon UK)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 - £39 from Currys PC World (down from £70, matches Amazon UK)
US deals:
Between Best Buy and Newegg, we've got a pretty good spread of matching Prime Day deals here. Alas, neither quite match Amazon's best gaming mouse deal on the Logitech G502 Hero - both Newegg and Best Buy come in $2 higher - but the rest are pretty stellar.
- Logitech G502 Hero - $40 from Newegg (down from $80, $2 more than Amazon US)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless - $95 from Newegg (down from $150, matches Amazon US with promo code)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless - $100 from Newegg (down from $130, matches Amazon US)
- HyperX Pulsefire Core - $20 from Best Buy (down from $30, matches Amazon US)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless - $35 from Best Buy (down from $60, matches Amazon US)
- Steelseries Rival 3 Wireless - $36 from Best Buy (down from $50, matches Amazon US)
- Steelseries Rival 600 - $57 from Best Buy (down from $80, matches Amazon US)
- Steelseries Rival 650 Wireless - $80 from Best Buy (down from $120, matches Amazon US)
Anti-Prime Day gaming keyboard deals
UK deals:
Once again, Currys PC World matches Amazon on a couple of good keyboard deals here, but it's still a bit on the slim side in terms of variety. Luckily, as above, Currys have matched arguably the best keyboard deal of the lot here, Logitech's G815 Lightsync, which is the wired sibling of my current best wireless keyboard recommendation, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless.
- Logitech G815 Lightsync (Romer GL Tactile switches) - £98 from Currys PC World (down from £170, matches Amazon UK)
- Razer Cynosa Lite (Membrane) - £21 from Currys PC World (down from £45, matches Amazon UK)
- Razer Blackwidow V3 (Green Tactile Click switches) - £95 from Currys PC World (down from £140, matches Amazon UK)
US deals:
As with the best gaming mouse deals, Best Buy have price-matched Amazon on a fair number of keyboards here, including the excellent Logitech G815 Lightsync. Beyond that, though, there aren't as many belters as the gaming mice deals around today, but I've rounded up the best I've been able to find below.
- Logitech G815 Lightsync (Romer GL Clicky switches) - $150 from Best Buy (down from $170, matches Amazon US)
- Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro (Yellow Linear switches) - $180 from Best Buy (down from $230, matches Amazon US)
- HyperX Alloy Origins (HyperX Red switches) - $80 from Best Buy (down from $110, matches Amazon US)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core (HyperX Red switches) - $65 from Best Buy (down from $90, matches Amazon US)
- Steelseries Apex 7 (Steelseries Red switches) - $113 from Best Buy (down from $160, matches Amazon US)
Anti-Prime Day gaming headset deals
UK deals:
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Currys PC World have once again price-matched Amazon on a select number of gaming headsets today, and they've really got the cream of the crop here, including our best gaming headset champions, the Logitech G432 and the budget-friendly Roccat Elo X Stereo. For more details on why it's our top headset recommendation, have a read of my Logitech G432 review and Roccat Elo X Stereo review.
- Logitech G432 - £35 from Currys PC World (down from £70, matches Amazon UK)
- Roccat Elo X Stereo - £22 from Currys PC World (down from £40, matches Amazon UK)
- Razer Kraken - £40 from Currys PC World (down from £80, £14 cheaper than Amazon UK)
- Razer Blackshark V2 X - £40 from Currys PC World (down from £60, matches Amazon UK)
US deals:
You know the score by now. Best Buy have price-matched Amazon on a bunch of headsets, but not all of them. They're still $2 more than Amazon on the excellent Logitech G432, but that's still a great price for the headset if you want to avoid Amazon. As for the others, I've highlighted the best ones below.
- Logitech G432 - $40 from Best Buy (down from $50, $2 more than Amazon US)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate - $70 from Best Buy (down from $130, $4 more than Amazon US)
- HyperX Cloud II - $80 from Best Buy (down from $100, matches Amazon US)
- Steelseries Arctis 5 - $70 from Best Buy (down from $100, matches Amazon US)
- Corsair Void Elite - $60 from Best Buy (down from $80, matches Amazon US)
For more Amazon Prime Day and non-Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals, be sure to keep an eye on our hardware deals homepage, as well as our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for all the latest prices and discounts.