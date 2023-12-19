The best-selling AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D has dropped to $339.99 at Antonline via Ebay

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a phenomenal gaming CPU thanks to its Zen 4 architecture and added 3D V-Cache which boosts gaming performance far beyond standard Ryzen 7000 processors. That performance - and extremely modest power draw and a reasonable price - has caused the 7800X3D to become the best selling CPU by a huge margin according to a German PC part retailer.

Anyway, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D continues to drop in price. Recently we reported on a reduction in the UK, and now it's time for the US to get a turn on the deals train with a new asking price of just $339.99 - a full 40% off its US MSRP. That's a great price for a CPU that even comes with the breathtaking Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Interested in picking up this CPU? The 7800X3D is compatible with AMD's 600-series motherboards (A620, B650/E and X670/E) so you'll need one of those to get started - plus some DDR5 RAM. Happily, both RAM and motherboards are extremely affordable these days versus their launch prices, and Ryzen 7000 continues to become an even better value.