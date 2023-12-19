If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The best-selling AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D has dropped to $339.99 at Antonline via Ebay

40% off on the best value gaming processor going.

Will Judd
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a phenomenal gaming CPU thanks to its Zen 4 architecture and added 3D V-Cache which boosts gaming performance far beyond standard Ryzen 7000 processors. That performance - and extremely modest power draw and a reasonable price - has caused the 7800X3D to become the best selling CPU by a huge margin according to a German PC part retailer.

Anyway, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D continues to drop in price. Recently we reported on a reduction in the UK, and now it's time for the US to get a turn on the deals train with a new asking price of just $339.99 - a full 40% off its US MSRP. That's a great price for a CPU that even comes with the breathtaking Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Interested in picking up this CPU? The 7800X3D is compatible with AMD's 600-series motherboards (A620, B650/E and X670/E) so you'll need one of those to get started - plus some DDR5 RAM. Happily, both RAM and motherboards are extremely affordable these days versus their launch prices, and Ryzen 7000 continues to become an even better value.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

