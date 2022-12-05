The Callisto protocol disincentivises learning, and you can't patch that

As I write this I'm installing the PC patch for The Callisto Protocol, which will hopefully fix the stuttering that I experienced (that everyone on PC experienced, judging by the steam reviews). I will report back. But there's another issue that I was still working out my feelings about when I wrote the review, and is a complext thing to explain. It is this:

The Callisto Protocol wants you to learn and experiment with its systems, but it strongly disincentivises this at the same time.