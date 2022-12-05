If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Callisto protocol disincentivises learning, and you can't patch that

Live, scream, live again
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on
Jacob comes face to face with a biophage covered in boils in The Callisto Protocol.

As I write this I'm installing the PC patch for The Callisto Protocol, which will hopefully fix the stuttering that I experienced (that everyone on PC experienced, judging by the steam reviews). I will report back. But there's another issue that I was still working out my feelings about when I wrote the review, and is a complext thing to explain. It is this:

The Callisto Protocol wants you to learn and experiment with its systems, but it strongly disincentivises this at the same time.

