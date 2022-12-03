The Callisto Protocol now has a patch which aims to address the stuttering issues

Scifi horror The Callisto Protocol launched this week to reviews which said mostly the same thing: whatever the qualities of the game, it stutters too much to appreciate them. Developers Striking Distance quickly acknowledged the issue and have now released a patch which they say should improve things.

The patch release was announced via Twitter:

Thanks for your patience. A PC patch is now available to improve gameplay stuttering issues due to shader compilation. After updating, you may see temporary stuttering in the game menu the first time you launch the app. We are working on further optimizations in the days ahead. — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 3, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Thanks for your patience," starts the tweet. "A PC patch is now available to improve gameplay stuttering issues due to shader compilation. After updating, you may see temporary stuttering in the game menu the first time you launch the app. We are working on further optimizations in the days ahead."

Callisto Protocol's stuttering issues were apparently the result of it not pre-compiling shaders, meaning they were instead compiled as players visited each new area for the first time. If players backtracked through areas they'd been to before during the same play session, the stuttering would no longer occur.

The Callisto Protocol, yesterday. Today? Maybe it doesn't do this anymore.

It's good news if it's resolved now. Alice B found problems with combat controls, dodging, and the story's self-seriousness in her Callisto Protocol review, but the stuttering - which you can see in the GIF above - was the ultimate deal breaker.

The tweet above says they're working on "further optimizations", but Striking Distance have also put out a development roadmap which includes a New Game+ and Hardcore mode. Presumably they'll focus on fixes first.