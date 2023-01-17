If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The C&C Remastered Collection is just a few bucks (or quid) on Steam this week

Two classic real-time strategy games, two best-in-class remasters, two pounds

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Our review of the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, which bundles and shines the first C&C and Red Alert, called it "as close to a perfect restoration of two genre-defining real-time strategy games as you’ll get." It included all three expansions, it made everything look great at 4K resolution, it revived the multiplayer, it remastered the beloved music...

And now it's 85% off this week on Steam, meaning you can pick it up for £2.69/$3.

Watch on YouTube

The Remastered Collection is this week's Steam Midweek Madness deal and the discount runs until January 23rd. You can pick it up from the Steam store page.

The Remastered Collection includes Command & Conquer with The Covert Operations expansion and spin-off Red Alert with the Counterstrike and The Aftermath expansions. Beyond that, it really does contain almost every feature you'd want from a modern remaster: upscaled cinematics, a redesigned UI, multiplayer replays and spectator mode, a map editor, and so on. It even adds build queues to C&C.

The new art is lovely, too, and faithful, although if you dislike it you can switch back to the original sprites at any time.

Beyond the quality of the remaster, these are good strategy games that popularised much of the template for the genre and which still hold up as daft, bombastic fun. The original C&C was one of the games we got with our first PC back in the mid-'90s - alongside Dark Forces and TFX, I think - but I'm most fond of Red Alert, its sillier cousin. It remains a great game for multiplayer skirmishes.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch