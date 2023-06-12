The Crew Motorfest is on the horizon for this September

The Crew Motorfest looks a lot like a Forza Horizon game. It's an open world racer set in O'ahu, Hawaii with street, track and off-road races structured around a festival. Given how good Forza Horizon games are, I am fine with all of these similarities. At tonight's Ubisoft Forward, the third game in The Crew series got a couple of trailers and a relese date: September 14th.

Let's start with the cinematic trailer:

Which does a pretty good job of setting the scene and communicating the variety Ubisoft are aiming for. There are supercars, drift cars, Formula 1 cars, dirt bikes, 4x4, quad bikes, and "hundreds of vehicles" to drive, all licensed from various manufacturers for those folks who know about such things. I recognised the VW camper van.

I compare this to Forza Horizon, but obviously The Crew 1 and 2 were open world racers with licensed cars, too, minus the festival stucture and set instead on the United States' mainland. The Crew 2's online play was iffy at launch on PC, and their handling model wasn't great, but both offered a fun road trip experience if you did get them working.

Hopefully The Crew Motorfest smooths out those issues. At the time of writing, there's no confirmation of what stores it will be available on launch other than Ubisoft Connect, however. That's where you'll be able to try a clsoed beta next month, registrations for which are open now.

Now let's wrap up with the gameplay trailer:

