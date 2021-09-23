The Electronic Wireless Show episode 157: the best animal companions in games special

This week on The Electronic Wireless Show podcast I was inspired by the extremely cute little monsters the Rot, who are you besties in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, to ask Matthew and Nate about their favourite animal companions in video games. You will probably be able to predict some of their answers. Others, not so much.

A big digression about trains and commuter rage this week, as well as a shocking update from Matthew re. the farewell fizzy drink tour. But most exciting is that the Cavern Of Lies is replaced this week by a Cavern Of Announcements! Yes, we have very special news indeed, and you have to listen to at least two thirds of the podcast to find out what it is. But it is genuinely incredible.

Music is by Jack de Quidt who is very kind to animals.

Links

Nate likes the robot horses in Horizon Zero Dawn, leading to a discussion about whether Cortana from Halo is an animal companion (we decide no, but that she would be if she chose an animal shape to appear in instead of being a naked woman).

Far Cry 5 has a nice dog.

Nate has used hundreds of captive tortoises as a defensive line in RimWorld. He also explains some of the terrifying pets one can have in Dwarf Fortress (see: The Basement of Curiosity).

Matthew, predictably, mentions Sir Lora the Squirrel in Divinity: Original Sin II, as well as your excellent horse pal Roach from The Witcher 3.

Recommendations this week are the South Korean survival horror show Squid Game, Italian rock band (and Eurovision winners) Måneskin, and the Vtech Kidizoom, a camera for your young children so they can take terrifying photos of pigs.

Congratulations and thanks to Apex Legends for being awarded the first and only RPS Big Oats Award.