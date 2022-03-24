The Electronic Wireless Show episode 179: the best guh-guh-guh-ghosts in games special

This week, in a move perhaps more suited to an October special episode, the Electronic Wireless Show podcast is here to put the spook 'ems right up you and talk about the best ghosts in games. This is in honour of Ghostwire: Tokyo, a game that Matthew played and reviewed for us, and one that has loads of bloody ghosts in it.

No update on Henry Cavill this week, but we talk a bit about Matthew's cursed trip to DisneyLand Paris, ways that Ghostbusters could take on a very different tone, and, once again, inject some serial killer energy into the podcast. Nate delivers a fun Cavern Of Lies where we have to guess which of the plots of terrible ghost games are made up. And for some reason I've written 'The Count of Monster Disco' in my notes. The reason escapes me. But it was probably funny.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, spooky in a good way.

Links

Obviously we talk a bunch about Ghostwire: Tokyo, but I try to convince the lads to play Ghost Master, a very cool 7/10 game from 2003 where you have to scare a lot of people with different kinds of spooks. This leads Nate to talk about Haunting, a comedy horror game for the Sega Mega Drive from 1993.

No discussion of ghosts is complete without talking about the naff antics of Murdered: Soul Suspect.

Ace Attorney has some good ghost possession, which confused me when I first played because I didn't realise why one character had suddenly gotten way sexier.

All of the ghosts in Hades, both enemy and friendly, good - especially the one that is accidentally a comedy Boris Johnson.

The Medium is has a good ghost concept where you have one foot in the living world and another in the dead one.

Recommendations this week are Death Of A Red Heroine by Qui Xiaolong, the first Inspector Chen mystery, the ITV show Holding (an adaptation of Graham Norton's book of the same name), and the Spanish film The Platform.