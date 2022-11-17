The Electronic Wireless Show episode 208: the best games for having a wistful stare

As we leave the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness and plunge headlong into the seasons of frozen toes and unceasing rain, there aren't many good wistful staring days left in the calendar. But not to worry, because The Electronic Wireless Show podcast has collected some of the best games for having a virtual stare, so you can do it from the comfort of your own home.

This does necessitate us defining wistful first, although honestly I think I nail it out of the gate. Nate also provides this week's Cavern Of Lies mini-game, and a) he nearly beats me but b) he'd never heard of Thomas Was Alone, which is pretty funny.

Shadow Of The Colossus is, in fact, not on PC, but we think it's pretty wistful anyway.

There are many games that are just pretty and have nice vistas to look at, such as Horizon Zero Dawn (which is also post-apocalyptic, so double counts). There's also Skyrim, which has a good mountain.

There are good wistful forest games, like Firewatch (a game where wistful staring is basically the stated goal) and Nuts, which is almost spooky. Eastshade has good art staring, in a way that creates a relationship with the world and town that is cool. Everybody's Gone To The Rapture is another place that makes me do a wistful stare, but is also kinda creepy.

Nate does his obligatory wargame mention, this time for Total War: Shogun 2. In a similar vein: Going Medieval, and Ostriv

Is 2D explore-y game Starbound wistful? Maybe. Deadliest Catch: The Game? Almost certainly.

Mutazione and I Am Dead are both beautiful and a bit sad and definitely wistful, but we won't spoil them very much.

Recommendations this week are the lovely horrible beautiful book Our Wives Under The Sea by Julia Armfield, and 5th generation lobster fisherman Jakob__Knowles