Black Friday 2022

Our picks for the best Black Friday deals
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show episode 209: the best fantasy video game dinner party special

Matthew The Giant We Hardly Knew Ye
Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

Today is a sad occasion on The Electronic Wireless Show, as Matthew is leaving the podcast, and we take the opportunity to go on a short hiatus while we search for a replacement by making staffers perform tricks for our amusement, reality competition style. But though it be sad, it is an occasion nonetheless, which means Matthew is going out in style as we build the ideal video game character dinner party. Spoilers: there is a giant ant and a boat full of cocaine.

As it's his last day, Matthew also does a fiendishly difficult Cavern Of Lies themed around secret endings. Which of us will end up dead and loaded onto the cocaine boat while the others beat a retreat?

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, welcome at our dinner table any time.

Links
Our dinner party will be taking place in the secret wine dungeon of that one Hitman 3 level. The guest list is thus:

For a storyteller we have Dandelion the bard from The Witcher. We own that he might just be telling stories about Geralt, but that's okay because Geralt isn't going to be there.

The Iron Bull from Dragon Age Inquisition is there as a fun toastmaster (and, incredibly, was not suggested by myself).

Fane from Divinity Original Sin 2 is there to perform close-up magic tricks and get pissed and reveal he is a skeleton when the evening takes a turn.

Big Socrates, the giant ant specific to Nate and Matthew's playthrough of Borderlands 3 is under the table chewing a bone.

Elaine from Monkey Island is a feisty pirate with tall tales, and as a bonus will look after us when we all start throwing up.

Mei from Overwatch will be great for late evening practical bants and making snowballs. Also: science facts!

Lady Dimetrescu from Resi Village, and her presumably normal husband, are here to be awkward.

Food is provided by the cat people from Monster Hunter. Music by the 'nauts from Outer Wilds.

Recommendations this week are the TV western drama The English, Defunctland's documentary on the Disney Channel bumper sting, and Matthew's podcast The Back Page.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More Podcasts

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch