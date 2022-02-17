The Electronic Wireless Show Palentine's Day Special 2022

Happy Valentine's day to you, even though we are a bit late. If any annoying colleagues or relatives ask, you can say that we're all your girlfriend. We at the Electronic Wireless Show podcast like to think of it as Palentine's anyway, because we're all pals and you, our listeners, are all our pals too (including Henry "Vitamin H" Cavill). So today we're talking about our favourite romances in video games, but also our absolute best mates, too.

Sadly Matthew, one of our real life bestest pals, couldn't be here this week. Curiously, it's a much more well-behaved podcast than normal, suggesting that actually the chaotic influence was Matthew all along... Still, Nate updates us on his war gaming models, which are slowly becoming a diorama and/or dolls' house. I also tell him about the final third of a film about an aquarium where all the fish become zombies, called Aquarium Of The Dead. It is not a good film.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Links

Nate enjoys the medieval Tinder options in Crusader Kings 3.

Obviously I could not let this episode pass without trying to explain why the romances in Dragon Age: Inquisition are good, actually. Also, obviously, Mass Effect.

Nate laughs a lot at the potentially harrowing aspects of romancing Fane the skeleton lad in Divinity: Original Sin 2

He also describes a really interesting romance between the characters Juno and Eyvind in The Banner Saga.

I talk about why I think the romance system in Boyfriend Dungeon is actually really good.

My absolute best mate is Garrus from Mass Effect, and Nate's is Sisyphus and his smiley rock from Hades.

Recommendations this week are The Bizarre World Of Fake Martial Arts video by Super Eyepatch Wolf, and the Disney's FastPass: A Complicated History video by Defunctland.