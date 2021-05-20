If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 140: the best mysteries in games special

+1 to little grey cells
Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell
Published on
Detective McQueen and Officer Dooley stand in front of a yellow and red striped circus tent. They are looking at a yellow clown car, which has a giant grimacing clown face on top of it/

It seems, after weeks of investigation, we have uncovered the truth: it was you, podcast listener, who was the culprit all along. Well, well, well. Don't bother trying to defend yourself. We can't hear you. It's all recorded ahead of time. Yes, this week the Electronic Wireless Show delves into our favourite mysteries.

There's only a brief intermission to discuss what counts as a mystery (mysteries being a topic we designate "Matthew Kibble", similar to "Nate Bait"), but watch out for the extended break where I choke with laughter because Matthew has to take a Rennie, live on air. We also introduce a lot of Adrian Chiles chat. Only time can tell if Chiles will become a regular podcast character. Also: yes I did get the episode number wrong. IS THAT A CRIME??

Music is by Jack de Quidt, a very mysterious person.

Links

An American teenager accidentally vandalised Scots (but is super regretful about it)

The best "my wife" joke; you won't top it so don't even try.

Matthew and I obviously go off on one about Return Of The Obra Dinn and convince Nate to buy it.

Shout out also to Unavowed and The Darkside Detective, both point and click mystery games that can be enjoyed by people who do not usually like them.

Nate makes the case for Factorio because of course he does, and kind of infects Matthew with this nonsense, who then brings up things like Planet Zoo.

And of course, no discussion like this would be complete without mentioning Her Story and Telling Lies.

VidBud Colm made his Commander Shepard into David Suchet's Poirot. We didn't mention this on the podcast but I just remembered it and thought you might enjoy it.

Recommendations this week are The Evidence, a strange scifi-ish mystery that sounds pretty meta by Christopher Priest, the Korean drama series Memories Of The Alhambra, and The Lamplighters by Emma Stonex, a sort of combined love/ghost/mystery story about disappearing lighthouse keepers.

Comments

