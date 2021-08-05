If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 150: the best weapons in games special

We probably should have had a better theme for a milestone episode
Alice Bell
Podcast by Alice Bell
Published on
A screenshot showing two burly soldiers, one masculine and one feminine, holding big weapons and backlit by a green explosion

This week on the Electronic Wireless Show podcast we discuss our favourite weapons, which I was reasonably sure we hadn't done before but as we started recording I lost that confidence... Today is a healthy mix of nonsense and actual sense, as we do chat seriously about weapons and what, for example, having a very silly gun brings to a game brand.

On the nonsense side, we discuss what our weaponsonas would be in Boyfriend Dungeon (please sent fanart of Nate the Ashtray), learn more about Matthew's tragic childhood, and have a Cavern Of Lies hosted by friend of the show Anthony Hopkins, featuring enemy of the show Ed Harris

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who would never hut anyone.

Check out our merch here!

Links
Gears Of War has that good chainsaw gun.

Borderlands has many guns, but are any of them iconic?

Does shouting in Skyrim count as a weapon and not magic? I say yes.

The weapons in Hades are exceptional, no argument.

Matthew loves killing people with food in Yakuza.

Big Boyfriend Dungeon tangent this week.

Recommendations this week are to read Ellery Queen's Japanese Mystery Stories, to rescue some veg via Oddbox, and to get a Glocusent light for reading at night. Also, you can use Monin syrups in milk for silly flavours.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

