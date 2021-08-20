If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 152: another nightmarish gameshow special

Sweeten! That! Deal!
Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on
An astronaut on the Moon with a USA flag stares at another astronaut holding a Brazillian flag.

This week Matthew is away doing other things - how dare he! But Alice and Nate are here with another episode of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast where we play Sweeten The Deal, featuring travelling around the world on a raft with Geoff Keighley, and every live games event being a Psychonauts-style level about your subconscious. How sweet would those deals need to be for you to say yes?

We do also chat about some games as well, including some actual current releases! But the most important question is: if you had to eat an entire gorilla, which celebrity chef would you choose to prepare it for you? Also, apologies in advance for getting the episode number wrong yet again.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who is far too smart to enter into a dark bargain with Nate.

Links
Nate has been beasting Humankind, but has also gone back to his first love Age Of Empires

I have been playing Twelve Minutes and found it a bit weird but also kinda good.

QAnon Anonymous did a special episode on Jim Caviezel and it is very funny.

The Atlas Of Remote Islands by Judith Schalansky is very good.

Recommendations this week are to check out the charity Books Beyond Bars, and the big First World War epic film 1917

About the Author

Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

