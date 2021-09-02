The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 154: the best seasonal updates special

With an unseasonal theme this week, the Electronic Wireless Show podcast is about our favourite seasonal updates in games. You know, where they make it all snowy or put pumpkins everywhere. That kind of thing. The podcast is substantially derailed, however, when we start cyberbullying Matthew about food yet again, and also discuss what the seasonal spirit of The Summer Of Games would look like if personified (like how Easter gets the Easter Bunny).

In the mix this week we also learn about how Matthew wasn't allowed to watch any Australian Television as a child in case he started talking like an Aussie, and there is a special Matthew-centric Cavern Of Lies for everyone to enjoy.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music by Jack de Quidt, good all year round.

You wanna buy a t-shirt?

Links

Many online games have seasonal events, like Destiny 2's halloween season, or TF2's.

Fallout 4 has a seasonal clock that runs according to the in-game time of year, not the real world, which is kinda nice, right?

I like it when it's snowing in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Matthew's heart grows several sizes when it's Christmas in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Remember that time Anthem left its Christmas decorations up?

Matthew likes it when it is his birthday in Metal Gear Solid V.

Recs this week are for ongoing BBC submariner murder mystery Vigil, weird spooky Edinburgh book Luckenbooth by Jenni Fagan, and Remeo Sorbet (specifically Alphonso Mango flavour)