The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 156: the best doctors in games special

The recording of this episode of The Electronic Wireless Show podcast turned out to be unfortunately cursed with technical issues, which means I am (probably noticeably) tired and grumpy, and don't let Matthew and Nate reproduce their witty banter from the first time we tried to record. No cold open! Still, nothing to cheer me up like some good bedside manner from a doctor. Oh no, it turns out all game doctors are awful!

We discuss our favourite game medical types, and also discuss why doctors in games are so often evil baddies. The saga of Matthew and his teeth continues, as well as envisioning Matthew as a clown who just turns up to your kids birthday party smeared in his wife's lipstick, drinks all your Fanta, and leaves again. Now that's malpractice.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who has never pretended to be a medical doctor.

Links

Nate likes the little doctors in RimWorld and Dr. Zed in Borderlands

There are some very bad doctors around, including in BioShock and Outlast, and Surgeon Simulator (although that is a different kind of bad doctor).

Theme Hospital and Two Point Hospital have good wacky doctors.

Guilty Gear somehow has two different ex-doctors who fight with big scapels.

Recommendations this week are Netflix's Castlevania anime, the BBC sitcom Ghosts, and The Saga Of The Meta-Barons aka The Metabarons by Alejandro Jordorowsky.