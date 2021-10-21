The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 161: the best songs in games special

It occurs to me now that "best songs" is probably not a great topic for the podcast, given that we do not perform any of the songs, or put them in the show. But on this week's episode of The Electronic Wireless show, we talk about them songs real good. Plus, we are joined by Randy Newman, who sounds a surprising amount like Matthew Castle.

Matthew himself has a new awkward food related story to share, Nate has been watching Squid Game, and a listener has sent in a very special musical theme for Sweeten The Deal!