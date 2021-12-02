The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 166: the best cars in games

Let me start out by immediately apologising to our podcast editor Alix for the fact that this best cars in games episode of The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast does not mention the Regalia from Final Fantasy XV. Mea culpa. But that glaring mistake aside, we do have a bit of a chat about Forza Horizon 5, and other good cars in games and car games in general. I balance out not talking about the Regalia by not mentioning any vehicles from the Mass Effect games.

We also have a very good Cyberpunk-themed Cavern Of Lies courtesy of Matthew, who has no updates on his Olympic feud this week, but does reaveal (during a long digression about whether or not we, personally, can drive) that it took him nine goes to pass his driving test. Nine honestly seems a bit excessive.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, a careful driver.

Links

We do have a good ol' chat about Forza Horizon 5, of course, which Matthew has played a bunch of.

Whomst amoung us doesn't appreciate at least one vehicle in the Halo franchise?

Your car in Mad Max is fully customised, and comes with a free dog and a Gollum.

Shout out to the ridiculous premise of Driver: San Franciso.

One of the best things about Cyberpunk 2077 is its array of weird future cars.

GTA and Saints Row have good, tasteless cars.

Recommendations this week are to read The Moonflower Murders by Anthony Horrowitz, to watch The Late Late Toy Show 2021, and to watch egg-based heist movie Red Notice.