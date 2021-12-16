The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 168: BAH GAWD! That's the Christmas Special 2021's music!

God rest ye merry listener, let nothing you dismay - for today, for one night only, EWS stands for Electronic Wrestling Show. Yes, our podcast's wrestling promotion has rolled into your town for a showstopping tag team match. Each of your pod hosts fields a three-game tag team of our favourite games of the year, and fields them in a spectacular(ly described) ladder match. The victor will claim the GOTY In The Bank briefcase and win the chance to compete next year as well.

Before we get to that, though, we must first discuss (at length) whether 200 t-shirts is a lot of t-shirts, what Nate is having for his Christmas dinner, what kind of cop duo would be named Halloumi & Date, and also what our favourite Christmas songs are. Nate also does a really good Mankind pun. Plus: which wrestler would be the best hugger?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who is a GOTY every year.

Links

Nate's team is Humankind, Age Of Empires 4, and Hitman 3

Alice's team is Unpacking, Wytchwood and The Forgotten City

Matthe's team is Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2 and also Hitman 3

The GOTY In The Bank briefcase went to Psychonauts 2 or possibly GTA Remastered by default.

Recommendations this week are West Side Story if you're comfortable going to a cinema, and The Power Of The Dog if you're not, the TV show Succession and the amazing New Yorker profile on extremely talented weirdo Jeremy Strong, and Wellington Paranormal.