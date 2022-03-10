The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 177: the best mounts in games special

This episode of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast is all about our favourite mounts in video games - as in, animals that carry you around in games. Not cars. Machines don't count as mounts, I think we can all pre-agree on that. We discuss a lot of different horses, and some things that are not horses, from a bunch of different games. This is an unfortunate crossover with our 'best horses' special, which I forgot we had done. Also, Nate and I get angry at Metal Gear Solid.

There are some traditional digressions, although there's no substantial Henry Cavill update this week. We spend some time discussing which dinosaur we would most like to ride as a mount, and whether we would rather fight one The Rock sized spider, or 30 spider sized The Rocks. This week's Cavern of Lies is WoW-themed, and if you'd like to listen along to Latvia's Eurovision entry this year then here's the link. Be warned that it is NSFW.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who is not a horse.

Links

Matthew has Elden Ring on the brain, so we have a bit of a chat about your friendly ghost horse in that.

Nate briefly misremembers your horse betraying you in Shadow Of The Colossus, which is not a thing that happens in the game.

Remember Kingdom Come: Deliverance? That hot slice of eurojank had an amazing horse that could do the Spooky Watson.

Obviously Total War: Warhammer 3 has all manner of weird mega-mounts, like big sphynx cats.

There's a big discussion of D-Horse from Metal Gear Solid V, and what Snake is feeding that poor creature.

RPGs like Assassin's Creed Odyssy, Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Dragon Age: Inquisition have horse skins, like unicorns or weird zombie horses.

Pathfinder has dinosaur mounts. Nice.

And of course we mention Roach from The Witcher 3, although he is largely just a regular horse.

Recommendations this week are the book Edge Of The Grave by Robbie Morrison, the fun mystery TV show The Afterparty, and Kathleen Ashmore's Hungry Lady Salads on TikTok