The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 178: the best heists in games special

This week the Electronic Wireless Show podcast is talking about our favourite heists. Although we start with a bit of confusion because I changed the topic too late and Matthew didn't notice. Yes: I successfully pulled off a truth heist!

As well as talking a lot about heists in games, we discuss whether or not most crimes are heists. For example, theft in general is just spicy picking up, and murder is a soul heist. Matthew clues us in on what it was like to work for a secret shopper company, and Nate tells us about his repeat of his annual Eat Every Thing In Lord Of The Rings watch-along. Will this result in his daughter blocking memories? Only time will tell.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, heister of musical notes.

Links

We spend quite a lot of time talking about Spy Party, which is a very good game for two friends (or enemies) to play.

Matthew fondly remembers the New York level from Hitman 2, in which you heist stuff from a bank.

All of those stealth immersive sim games - Thief, Dishonored, Deus Ex - are all very heisty.

Desperados 3 is, arguably, also a heist game, particularly one level where you wake up extremely hung over and figure out that a bank robbery has happened.

GTA V and Red Dead Redemption? Lousy with heists. The heists in GTA are potentially the best bits of the game.

We also briefly discuss the Pay Day series, which none of us really understand.

Recommendations this week are Last One Standing, a Documental-adjacent Japanese game show starring comedians, the charity Books Beyond Bars (or similar US-based charities like Books Through Bars), and the dinosaur-themed graphic novel Europasaurus.