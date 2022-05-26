The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 188: the best noble failures in video games special

This week on the Electronic Wireless Show PC gaming podcast we're talking about the best our favourite noble failures, like the time I tried to make feta and red onion breakfast muffins. Ne'er touch the muffin pan since. No, of course it's our favourite video games that made big swings but didn't quite hit, a Nate Crowley-backed themed - and he kicks us off with a bid discussion about the infamous Jurassic Park tie-in game Trespasser. Try spelling "jurassic" properly first time; I've never been able too.

Diversions this week are discussing classic UK subterranean tourist attractions Wookey Hole and Cheddar Gorge, and how Matthew's life could have been different if only he'd been Wookey Hole's witch mascot. Nate has bought a model kit for one of those massive excavation machines, which he says is "about as big as an Alsatian" and "basically a bin-bag full of girders". So he is turning it into an Orc sewage treatment plant. Standard week to be honest.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who I'm sure has never failed at anything.

Links

Obviously yes, Trespasser, the game where you had to look down at a tattoo on your chest to check how much health you had left.

The Council walked so that Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong could also walk but better.

Vampyr is the worst vampire game to ever have a really fucking brilliant take on blood as levelling up resource. It was really nearly great!

Similarly, the "no quest markers" idea in The Sinking City was a really great idea that didn't land in practise, when you were basically just doing manual Google maps.

We also discuss if Spore is a noble failure. Answer: maybe??

Eel daddy is filling a pit under his house with eels.

This week we're also asking listeners to email in their best backstory for the character Wolfe Carlton, a normal English man, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com

Recommendations this week are the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, the book Lessons In Chemistry, and the other book Pillars Of The Earth