The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep 6: revenge of the sequels
The podcast will return in: one week
In a thrilling follow up to last week's episode, The Electronic Wireless Show podcast today discusses sequels and serieseseses, in light of some surprise announcements of sequels over the last week (Nate isn't here today, but maybe he'll return in the next entry? You'll have to listen to find out). In games we seem to accept that a series running for decades, over many, many sequels, is just kind of normal. What's the deal with that? Would games be better without sequels? Who knows? Us. We do. We talk about it today.
We also talk about the games we've been playing this week, which includes quite a variety given there's only two of us. Plus: some interesting hardware news, and some lovely recommendations at the end of the pod.
You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.
Music is by Jack de Quidt.
Links
We recorded this on a Wednesday, so when you listen to it on a Thursday some things may have changed.
- Paradox announced Cities: Skylines 2, calling it a "revolutionary sequel".
- There's a new Dragon Ball 2: Budokai Tenkaichi, 16 years after the last one.
- Rumours of Counter Strike 2 boil up again, although it's probably just CS:GO in a new engine.
- Some of our favourite long-running game series: Ratchet & Clank, Assassin's Creed, Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, Far Cry and Final Fantasy. Sequel bait that has not or probably won't pan out: The Callisto Protocol and Mass Effect Andromeda.
- Amazon Basics do hardware now?
- James and Liam's amazing new how to build a PC guide is live!
What we've been playing this week
James has been all over Deep Rock Galactic's 5th birthday celebration. I've ben playing charming town-builder Outlanders, new puzzle game Stuffo The Puzzle Bot, and hit weird survival game Sons Of The Forest (which is itself technically a sequel)
Recommendations this week are Strong Female Character by Fern Brady and the vegan Nomo Deliciously Creamy Chocolate Bar