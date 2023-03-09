The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep 6: revenge of the sequels

In a thrilling follow up to last week's episode, The Electronic Wireless Show podcast today discusses sequels and serieseseses, in light of some surprise announcements of sequels over the last week (Nate isn't here today, but maybe he'll return in the next entry? You'll have to listen to find out). In games we seem to accept that a series running for decades, over many, many sequels, is just kind of normal. What's the deal with that? Would games be better without sequels? Who knows? Us. We do. We talk about it today.

We also talk about the games we've been playing this week, which includes quite a variety given there's only two of us. Plus: some interesting hardware news, and some lovely recommendations at the end of the pod.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

We recorded this on a Wednesday, so when you listen to it on a Thursday some things may have changed.

What we've been playing this week

James has been all over Deep Rock Galactic's 5th birthday celebration. I've ben playing charming town-builder Outlanders, new puzzle game Stuffo The Puzzle Bot, and hit weird survival game Sons Of The Forest (which is itself technically a sequel)

Recommendations this week are Strong Female Character by Fern Brady and the vegan Nomo Deliciously Creamy Chocolate Bar