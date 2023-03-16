If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep 7: failure to launch

We couldn't afford Matthew McConaughey

Podcast by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
A familiar in forspoken, in the form of a purple housecat with blue wings

We had a couple of juicy news bits this week about disappoint - nay, heartbreaking - launch woes, so we thought we'd engage in every dev's nightmare by talking about bad launches on The Electronic Wireless Show podcast. What are some of the bad launches we remember? What part do we play in this ecosystem? Are we just doomed to get bad PC ports for the next few years, or is this going to happen forever now.

Plus, a terrifying Tower Of Jocularity that challenges us to know when games came out (we do quite well, I think), the games we've been playing right now, and a trio of movie recommendations.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links
We record on a Tuesday so some news might have changed by the time you hear it.

What are we playing this week?
Nate, as is his way, has been playing Horizon Zero Dawn with his daughter, as well as the updated WorldBox. James has been having a go at time-travelly physics puzzle game Entropy Centre, and I've been playing the new Final Fantasy dlc for PowerWash Simulator. My notes also say someone mentioned A Pirate Quartermaster, but not who. I'm going to guess Nate.

Recommendations this week are the movie where Idris Elba fights a Lion, Beast, the movie where Idris Elba fights a Gollum, Luther: The Fallen Sun, and the movie that doesn't have Idris Elba in it, Scream VI.

About the Author
Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.

