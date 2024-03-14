The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 episode 10: making fun of that Ready Player One metaverse game

You wouldn’t know because she hardly ever mentions it, but Alice Bee is not a Ready Player One fan. In fairness, the newly revealed Open (or Opthreen), an RPO-themed metaverse battle royale thing, does look, sound, feel, and smell horrible, so a solid chunk of this week’s Electronic Wireless Show podcast is just us despairing over it. But there’s also some honest-to-goodness games chat, as we field a question from EWS listener Pete (thanks Pete!) on the games our younger selves were parentally forbidden from playing – and how we feel about them as ostensible grownups.

Links

Try as he might, Ernest Cline can never fully scrub his Nerd Porn Auteur poem from the internet, nor prevent me from dramatically reading it.

I could not remember Giants: Citzen Kabuto, but I can see how young Alice would be into it.

Also banned in the Bell household: Primal.

Striker!, or why football managers should reconsider becoming crime novelists.

An Nvidia blog post suggests the days of CPU bottlenecking could be numbered. Warning: contains jargon.

This week we've been playing previews of Ascendant Infinity and The Finals Season 2, and have explored the floating bones of Chasing the Unseen.

Recommendations this week are the grim yet fascinating podcast Who Trolled Amber?, and Tenacious D’s cover of Hit Me Baby One More Time.