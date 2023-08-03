The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 25: Baldur's Gate 3 is a good game

Guess what? James and I, and a lot of other folk at RPS, are all learning the importance of rolling for initiative this week, because we're playing Baldur's Gate 3! Larian's take on what is essentially the official cRPG version of Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition is out of early access today and boy, is it a doozy. So we answer your questions and Nates, and talk about animal forms and rolling for initiative and why the DM is a git. Plus, James has been struggling to get the game working on Steam Deck. Sometimes it does!

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

BG3 is a massive, epic, complex fantasy RPG, and we discuss how much you might like it if you don't have experience with similar games or, indeed, Dungeons & Dragons in real life. James says he's found some commonality from playing playing the XCOM games. I, who have some experience playing real life D&D and only a small amount playing Larian games like Divinity: Original Sin 2, point out that Baldur's Gate 3 will be a hard landing if you're coming straight off e.g. Dragon Age: Inquisition

This week we've been playing, er, Baldur's Gate 3, but James has also been playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is out on PC now and is a lovely game, and Nate has created a kind of terrifying shark inbreeding nightmare in Dave The Diver, which is supposed to be a nice game about running a sushi restaurant.

Recommendations this week are to get some empanadas from Caminito, to go watch that movie everyone is going on about, and to perhaps invest in some Lego botanicals.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.