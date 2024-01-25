The Electronic Wireless Show S3 Episode 3: the Palworld controversy

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

We at the Electronic Wireless Show podcast have our finger on the beating pulse of current events, which is why we're going to talk about the accusations that are flying around Palworld, the new and extremely popular Pokémon-meets-Rust. Does it contain AI? Did it directly steal from Pokémon? Can The Pokémon Company sue? Probably not. But why does everyone care so damn much anyway? We give our vibes-based takes on the whole affair, which seems to be escalating every day (and will therefore presumably disappear soon).

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

This week we've been playing Starship Troopers - Terran Command (which Nate says has included no innovations made in the last 20 years, and is the better for it), Dune: Spice Wars, the public playtest of Solium Infernum (during which I had no idea what was happening at any point), and the Prologue demo of El Dorado: The Golden City Builder.

Recommendations this week are the US version of Ghosts and, and anti-MLM YouTubers CC Suarez and Hannah Alonzo.

