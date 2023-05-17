If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Five Nights At Freddy's film teaser is ready to capitalise on teen nostalgia

Those frightened teens are now money-earning adults

Freddy Fazbears light up sign in the Five Nights At Freddy's film
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Universal Pictures have dropped the first teaser for their Five Nights At Freddy’s film adaptation, based on the hit horror series. Ten years ago, I’d hear schoolmates chatting about the games’ ghosts, purple people, and dismembered heads stuck in animatronics. Now, we’re old enough to buy R-rated cinema tickets, and Hollywood’s ready to capitalise on some teen nostalgia - essentially the film industry’s version of min-maxing. Check out the first teaser here:

Watch on YouTube

Our first look at Freddy’s Fazbear Pizzeria is an idyllic commercial, but it doesn’t take long for things to go south. Josh Hutcherson (the pita bread from Hunger Games) shows up as the restaurant’s newest security guard and his overnight shift goes terribly wrong. We also get brief looks at the series' creepy animatronic mascots - Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie the Bunny, Chica the Chicken, and Foxy the Pirate Fox - and the most delightful villain from the Scream series, Matthew Lillard.

Warner Bros. Pictures was originally involved with the film way back in 2015 when Gil Kenan was set to direct the adaptation. Two years later, Blumhouse Pictures (who are also getting into game publishing) took over the project and then courted Chris Columbus (from Home Alone fame) to direct. Script problems delayed production again, and now-director Emma Tammi eventually took over for Columbus. That bumpy production probably worked in the film's favour, though, since child FNAF fans are now money-earning workers.

Series creator Scott Cawthorn penned the screenplay for the film. Cawthorn notably retired a couple of years ago after fans discovered he had donated large sums of money to controversial anti-LGBT politicians.

Fight Nights At Freddy’s will be released in cinemas just in time for Halloween: October 27th. The five people subscribed to streaming service Peacock can watch the film on the same day, as it’s a simultaneous release.

Otherwise, check out the legally distinct Five Nights At Freddy's adaptation starring the one and only Nic Cage.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Blumhouse, First person and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch