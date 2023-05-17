The Five Nights At Freddy's film teaser is ready to capitalise on teen nostalgia

Universal Pictures have dropped the first teaser for their Five Nights At Freddy’s film adaptation, based on the hit horror series. Ten years ago, I’d hear schoolmates chatting about the games’ ghosts, purple people, and dismembered heads stuck in animatronics. Now, we’re old enough to buy R-rated cinema tickets, and Hollywood’s ready to capitalise on some teen nostalgia - essentially the film industry’s version of min-maxing. Check out the first teaser here:

Our first look at Freddy’s Fazbear Pizzeria is an idyllic commercial, but it doesn’t take long for things to go south. Josh Hutcherson (the pita bread from Hunger Games) shows up as the restaurant’s newest security guard and his overnight shift goes terribly wrong. We also get brief looks at the series' creepy animatronic mascots - Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie the Bunny, Chica the Chicken, and Foxy the Pirate Fox - and the most delightful villain from the Scream series, Matthew Lillard.

Warner Bros. Pictures was originally involved with the film way back in 2015 when Gil Kenan was set to direct the adaptation. Two years later, Blumhouse Pictures (who are also getting into game publishing) took over the project and then courted Chris Columbus (from Home Alone fame) to direct. Script problems delayed production again, and now-director Emma Tammi eventually took over for Columbus. That bumpy production probably worked in the film's favour, though, since child FNAF fans are now money-earning workers.

Series creator Scott Cawthorn penned the screenplay for the film. Cawthorn notably retired a couple of years ago after fans discovered he had donated large sums of money to controversial anti-LGBT politicians.

Fight Nights At Freddy’s will be released in cinemas just in time for Halloween: October 27th. The five people subscribed to streaming service Peacock can watch the film on the same day, as it’s a simultaneous release.

Otherwise, check out the legally distinct Five Nights At Freddy's adaptation starring the one and only Nic Cage.