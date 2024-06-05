The Last of Us 2 will reportedly follow Part 1 onto PC, but potentially not until next year

The Last of Us Part II will follow its predecessor onto PC, according to a new report - but despite development on the PC port supposedly being completed months ago, we might be waiting until 2025 for a release date.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The claims come from Dealabs’ Billbil-kun, who has accurately reported similar news around PlayStation PC ports in the past - including the news of the Until Dawn PC release. According to the reliable leaker, a PC version of The Last of Us 2 has been in the works since at least 2021 - and, most intriguingly, reportedly finished development in last November or earlier.

While there’s no word on whether a Last of Us 2 release on PC would be based on the remaster of the former PS4 exclusive, it seems extremely likely. The Last of Us Part I arrived on PC in March of last year, six months after its own remastered re-release of the game formerly known as just The Last of Us on PS5. That remaster tuned up gameplay elements such as AI and improved visuals for things like lighting, along with adding brand new modes for speedrunning and permadeath. That said, the gap between Part 2’s original release and its remaster was notably shorter, so the leaps in visual improvements and such were a bit less drastic.

Image credit: Sony/Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II’s own remaster came to PS5 at the start of this year - meaning that the wait on a PC release may be down to giving the console version a bit of breathing room, hence the wait despite development supposedly being wrapped. Billbil-kun suggested that Part 2’s PC release might not arrive all the way until next year, launching alongside the second season of the acclaimed live-action HBO adaptation - which will adapt at least part of the sequel’s fairly brutal story.

With no official word from Sony just yet - and no sign of The Last of Us during their latest State of Play showcase - we’ll have to wait and see for now. With so many PlayStation exclusives finding their way to PC, it seems a given that The Last of Us 2 will cross over at some point. Expect to need to sign in with a PlayStation account when it does, mind.