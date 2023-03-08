The Mageseeker brings sick 2D action to the League Of Legends world next month

Last month, Riot Forge announced their latest spin-off would launch sometime this Spring. We now have an April 18th release date for The Mageseeker: A League Of Legends Story, alongside an snazzy trailer that’s bursting with sick 2D pixel art, outrageous magical abilities, and a few lore teases. The action RPG comes from developer Digital Sun, the folks behind Moonlighter, the roguelike shopkeeping-sim hybrid.

The Mageseeker follows Sylas as he escapes captivity and leads a revolution against the kingdom of Demacia, although it seems like he’s now joined by Morgana. It’s funny to think that the spell-stealing mage walks around shirtless even after escaping prison, but hey, I’m not complaining. The trailer shows off the fast-paced, brawling action we can expect, while teasing some cooler aspects as well - hurray for grappling hooks.

I’m a fan of Digital Sun’s Moonlighter, although I wouldn’t say its combat was the highlight. I mostly enjoyed my time shopkeeping, stocking shelves with loot I’d gathered, and watching my profit balloon upwards. It was as if I was in some kind of capitalistic utopia; dungeon raiding at night and getting rich in a cottage core shop during the day. Mageseeker’s action seems way more bombastic, but I’m curious to see if the devs have carried over those management elements - overseeing a revolution is a numbers game, after all.

There are two more League Of Legends Stories (spin-offs) scheduled for this year. The time-bending platformer Convergence is slated for the summertime, while Tequila Works' gorgeous puzzler Song Of Nunu is coming this Winter. 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Riot with three ancillary LoL spin-offs and a second season of the Netflix show Arcane. Never mind the recent layoffs, ransomed code, and bankrupt crypto deal.

The Mageseeker will launch on April 18th and will be available on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam and GOG for £25. There’s also a Deluxe Edition available for pre-purchase that includes some item packs.