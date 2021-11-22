Following the conclusion of Arcane on Friday, Riot Games and Netflix have confirmed that the animated series based on League Of Legends will indeed get a second season. The only detail they are willing to confirm right now is that the voice actors behind Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn will return, and I have no idea if that constitutes a spoiler or not because I've only seen the first three episodes. Check out the teasing teaser trailer below.

"We're beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane's first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment," Arcane co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said in the announcement.

What most surprises me about Arcane is that this came from League. It's an unattractive game whose plot is about two teams of wizards who ostensibly come to battle each other but end up fighting amongst themselves, devolving into bickering, blaming, and imploring their teammates to kill themselves. From this seed, the series has grown a complex web of relationships, dramas, and shocking consequences, all wrapped up in a beautiful art style. It's impressive.

Arcane season 1 is available on Netflix. It's #9 on the UK charts right now, which isn't half-bad.

Riot are going wild with new games for people who like League's world but might not want to, y'know, play League. Last week they released two spin-offs: a turn-based RPG named Ruined King; and a rhythm runner, Hextech Mayhem, made by the studio behind Bit.Trip. Hextech Mayhem is even available through a Netflix subscription on mobile. Upcoming games include platformer Conv/rgence, singleplayer "adventure" Song Of Nunu, and the fighting game codenamed Project L.