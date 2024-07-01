The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Happy this week, everybody! Not going to lie, it's a dry one. Drier than a doldrum dunked in silica gel packets, dustier than Death's doorstep. There are precious few eyebrow-raising new PC games on the cards, but I have swaddled my head in wet blankets, braved the desert and returned with a small handful of dreams.

Monday 1st July is a day of immaculate blackness and creepy lo-fi linework, care of space station spook-a-walker Vorago. 2nd July is a time of much free-to-play schlooting, care of The First Descendant - and of much pay-to-play mmorpging, care of Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail expansion. On Wednesday 3rd July there... is... Connect-4, but inside a computer? On Thursday 4th July therrrrrrrrre isssssss... a game literally just called Multiplayer RPG? That's like naming your dog "Dogs". And on Friday 5th July, a relatively electrifying shmup called Void Reaper.

You likely won't get to play that last one, mind, because there's a 7 in 10 chance that the Maw, our resident dark god of video game news, will have blossomed in outrage and swallowed the world by Thursday. Please: if you spy any headline-worthy new PC games anywhere, perhaps sheltering from the summer torpor on Itch.io, sing out in the comments. Please. The Maw's shadows are growing clearer and sharper, lengthening like silences. Our generators agonise, struggling to fill the calm. It may already be too late.