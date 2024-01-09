If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Ryzen 9 5950X remains a productivity monster - and now it's 52% off in the UK

16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 3 power.

amd ryzen zen 3 cpu diagram
Image credit: AMD
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

When the Ryzen 9 5950X debuted in 2020, it was a staggeringly strong productivity and gaming CPU, with 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 3 power for a princely £750. A little over three years later and next-gen Zen 4 CPUs are firmly here, but the 5950X remains the most powerful productivity CPU for the venerable AM4 platform.

That makes the 5950X a tempting upgrade option for anyone using an older Ryzen processor that wants to keep using their existing motherboard and RAM, and today this CPU has breached a new low-water mark: £360 on Amazon UK, 52% off its original recommended retail price. (It's also a nearly-as-good 50% off at the US.)

That's a great deal for a 32-thread CPU that still crushes through any multi-threaded, easily parallelisable task, like code compilation, scientific computing, video production or 3D rendering - and of course given Zen 3's strides in single-core performance, it performs great in PC games too, only losing out to the 5800X3D in terms of raw gaming performance amongst Zen 3 designs.

You'll want a good degree of CPU cooling for this CPU, so it's worth considering something like Noctua's NH-D15 air cooler or a 240mm+ AiO to ensure adequate performance when all 16 cores are loaded up.

Otherwise though, this is a drop-in upgrade for many Ryzen 1000 to Ryzen 5000 systems, perhaps requiring a quick check that the BIOS can be upgraded to support Ryzen 5000 processors for the oldest AMD Ryzen compatible motherboards.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
AMD CPU PC
About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments