The zombies in Back 4 Blood are more fashionable than me

The zombies in Back 4 Blood are more fashionable than meFresh to death
I don't know what I was expecting to take away from co-op FPS Back 4 Blood. A greater sense of comradery between myself and my friends? An appreciation of the weighty guns and how magazines snap into place with each reload? The sheer amount of blood that splashes on your person with each wave of zombies you cut down? Yes, all of these things.
But none more so than what the zombies wear. They favour comfortable clothing, but mainly the gilet. They love gilets. And they now have me questioning my fashion choices. Should I also join them as a wearer of gilets?
