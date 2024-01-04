This 1000W PCIe 5.0 power supply is down to £140 after a £40 discount

Here are some specs for you: 1000W of power. 80+ Gold efficiency. Native 12VHPWR support for PCIe 5.0 graphics cards. £140. That's the spec sheet and deal price for MSI's excellent MPG A1000G power supply after a £40 discount at Amazon UK.

This spec sheet is ideal for high-end PC builds and supports any consumer graphics card, including the RTX 4090 and RX 7900 XTX. With this much power on tap, you'll have plenty left over to overclock your processor, even with power-hungry models like the Core i9 13900K or 14900K.

Elsewhere, the power supply ticks all the boxes while hitting a good balance of price and performance. The 80+ Gold efficiency rating is only superceded by Platinum, and the actual difference in power wastage tends to be quite minor looking at the specifications.

The PSU also uses a modular design, with direct 12VHPWR ports for newer graphics cards that use the standard - most notably Nvidia's Founders Edition RTX 40-series GPUs, some third-party RTX 40-series models and the upcoming Super refresh cards if rumours turn out to be accurate.

The only downside to this particular PSU is that some of the cables aren't braided, instead coming as separate wires. I personally prefer this, as it makes cable management easier, but it's worth keeping in mind. Of course, it's always possible to get third-party cable replacements in a different style or colour if you prefer, so this seems like a minor point at best.

In any case, it's rare to find a 1000W PSU of this quality - and especially a new ATX 3.0 PCIe 5.0 model - at this price, so do jump on it while it's available!