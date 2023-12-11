This 17-in 4K 120Hz Alienware RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop is yours for £1069

Dell's Alienware m17 gaming laptop is normally quite a pricey proposition, especially when you want one with an RTX 3070 Ti 8GB graphics card and Ryzen 6800H processor, but today you can get a machine with these specs - and a 17.3-inch 4K 120Hz screen - for just £1069 at Dell UK using the code VOUCHERCODES7, versus the recently-discounted price of £1149.

The rest of the spec here is quite impressive - you're looking at 16GB of DDR5 running at the base spec of 4800MT/s in dual-channel mode. Storage is relatively modest at 512GB, but this can be upgraded easily (and for less than Dell would charge you, especially given the recent price cuts on fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs). The port report is also oustanding, with three USB-A ports, one USB-C that meets USB 4 specs, one HDMI 2.1, one gigabit ethernet, one 3.5mm port and a barrel-style power input.

Finally, I'd like to mention the keyboard here, as it's mechanical with Cherry low profile switches - and therefore provides considerably more tactile feedback, smoother action and easier repairability than a standard membrane or scissor switch laptop keyboard. The keyboard comes with single-colour LED backlightining and supports n-key rollover too (ie you can press as many keys as you want simultaneously and they'll all be picked up by the keyboard).

Overall, this is a great specced machine for the price, and well worth considering!