This 24-in 165Hz Lenovo gaming monitor is down to £110

Lenovo's G24-20 24-inch 165Hz gaming monitor is down to just £110, a good price for a model that was previously selling for £169. Here's why we rate it - beyond the whole deal thing, obviously.

With 144Hz monitors now at or around the £100 mark, there's very little reason not to opt for one over a slightly cheaper 1080p 60Hz alternative.

This monitor ticks all the basic budget gaming monitor boxes too, with FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible support, a fitting resolution for its size and a Fast IPS panel that provides a good mixture of pixel response times, wide viewing angles and accurate colour reproduction.

While PC gaming is the focus here, as this is the only platform that can take advantage of the 165Hz maximum (overclocked) refresh rate, the monitor is also nicely set up for console gaming at 1080p 120Hz via HDMI.

Any weaknesses? The only thing I can mention is relatively low brightness and contrast, which is typical for IPS displays - even good ones - with around 350 nits of maximum brightness and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. That's not particularly bad, as mentioned, and means that while SDR content will be plenty bright, HDR content will lack any meaningful impact. Going for better contrast will require a VA panel, which comes with its own weaknesses in terms of pixel response times and viewing angles, so IPS is the best for most people I think.

If you're in the market for a gaming monitor, this is a good shout for a new option around the £100 mark. If you can find any better, let me know in the comments below!