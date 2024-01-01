This 32-inch LG gaming monitor is down to $152 with newsletter signup code

Want a 32-inch gaming monitor for around $150? If you sign up for LG's US store newsletter and get a 10% off code, you can get the LG 32GN600, a VA-panel monitor with excellent contrast, a 2560x1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate with FreeSync and G-Sync support, for just $152 rather than its already-discounted $169. That's a phenomenal deal and the best we've ever seen for a monitor of this size.

The benefit to choosing a VA panel monitor is primarily in its ability to show deep blacks, compared to TN and IPS models that tend to produce more of a dark grey. This makes VA panel monitors excellent for both use in dark rooms, where the elevated blacks would otherwise be distracting, and in dark games where you can typically observe much more shadow detail.

The downside to VA is that viewing angles and pixel response times tend to be lower than with good IPS monitors, though the best VA panels are still great in both areas. This isn't the most advanced VA panel, as you might have guessed from the price, so you do have to accept that pixel response times are a little slower and therefore there will be more ghosting behind fast-moving objects. Still, with a 1ms MPRT rating, this screen isn't slow, it's not just as fast as screens that can hit the more demanding and useful 1ms GtG metric.

Given the price though, and the sheer amount of monitor you're getting for your hard-earned dollars, this is a hugely impressive choice for anyone that wants a larger screen.