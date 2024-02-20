This 32GB DDR5-6000 kit is just £64 at Amazon UK

I always love it when stuff I've legitimately bought appears on sale, and that's the case today with this XPG Caster DDR5 kit that's 10% off on Amazon UK today. That brings this 32GB dual-channel DDR5-6000 CL40 kit to £64, a great price for this spec - especially for an RGB-enabled model.

I've been using this kit with an Intel Core i7-12700K system for the past year or so, and I've found that the DDR5-6000 provides a noticeable speed-up in many titles at 1080p and 1440p. The CL40 latency isn't the best available at this frequency, but given the price for CL30 alternatives - typically £100 to £125 - this is an acceptable sustitute!

As well as offering a speed-up to CPU-limited games like Flight Sim 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 and Far Cry 6, having higher frequency RAM has a relatively modest impact on most of the productivity workloads I've tested. (With this in mind, I'd suggest going for a 48GB or 64GB kit instead if capacity trumps speed, ie for creative workloads.)

I'm also a fan of the RGB lighting on this kit, which is quite pleasant with a symmetric design and minimal XPG branding. Of course, it's possible to disable the RGB if you prefer a more sedate look!

Overall, this is fantastic deal for anyone building a PC with the latest Intel or AMD platforms.