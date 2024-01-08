This AsRock A620I WiFi is the affordable AM5 Mini ITX motherboard of your dreams

Building a small form factor PC is difficult. Not only do you have to find the perfect SFF case, but then you have to spec out all of the components to fit inside it - and miniaturised motherboards in particular often come at a premium, especially if you're building a current-gen system.

Thankfully, right now Amazon UK is doing a great deal on ASRock's best Mini ITX motherboard for Ryzen 7000 CPUs, with a £146 asking price that comes 20% below its £187 RRP and more than £20 cheaper than the next-closest UK retailer.

The A620I Lightning WiFi ticks all the boxes when it comes to value, with an inexpensive A620 chipset that supports Ryzen 7000 CPUs and DDR5 memory but forgoes less valuable PCIe 5.0 support.

As the name suggests, you get built-in WiFi 6E - always handy for a SFF PC build - as well as 2.5-gig ethernet, six USB ports (five USB-A, one USB-C), HDMI for Ryzen 7000's integrated graphics and 3x 3.5mm audio. There's even a tiny BIOS flashback button which comes in handy for updating to new BIOS versions without needing a compatible CPU installed.

Pair this with a Ryzen 7600, 7800X3D or 7950X as your needs dictate, plus a low-profile CPU cooler and a nice SFF PC case, and you'll be well on your way to a powerful yet compact system.