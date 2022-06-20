This Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you fly hovercars and hoverbikes

One of the best parts of Cyberpunk 2077 is Night City itself, a loud and colourful place full of interesting details and decorations. I explored loads on foot, I explored more with the mod adding trains V can ride, and today I've explored even more with a mod adding hovercars. It's very cool, and I have only crashed about a hundred times.

In regular CP2077, NPC hovercars are zipping about but V is stuck on the ground with wheeled transport. With Jack Humbert's Let There Be Flight mod, every car and motorbike (as far as I've found, at least) gains the ability to hover. With the press of a button, the wheels are replaced by directional jets, letting V take to the skies and zoom around. I wouldn't say I'm good at flying under either of the flight models available (hover and drone) but I have very much enjoyed zooming around Night City, picking up a few scrapes and dents along the way.

Yes, it works with motorbikes too.

I barely drove anywhere when playing Cyberpunk 2077 the first time, instead running around on foot to drink in the atmosphere, dashing down alleys and parkouring over rooftops (like Siobhán Casey). I grew up with Judge Dredd's Mega-City One and exploring Night City is the closest I've come to that yet. So the rideable trains mod I tried last year was a welcome new way to see more, and this is even better.

Download the mod from GitHub. I'd recommend the 'packed' version, which includes all the other bits this mod relies on to work. Simply unzip it to your Cyberpunk folder and away you go, into the skies.

The first test version of the mod came out in December, and it comes to my attention in beta now through YouTuber "LastKnownMeal".