If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you fly hovercars and hoverbikes

See Night City from a new perspective
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
Flying a hovercar in Cyberpunk 2077 using a mod, Let There Be Flight mod.

One of the best parts of Cyberpunk 2077 is Night City itself, a loud and colourful place full of interesting details and decorations. I explored loads on foot, I explored more with the mod adding trains V can ride, and today I've explored even more with a mod adding hovercars. It's very cool, and I have only crashed about a hundred times.

Watch on YouTube

In regular CP2077, NPC hovercars are zipping about but V is stuck on the ground with wheeled transport. With Jack Humbert's Let There Be Flight mod, every car and motorbike (as far as I've found, at least) gains the ability to hover. With the press of a button, the wheels are replaced by directional jets, letting V take to the skies and zoom around. I wouldn't say I'm good at flying under either of the flight models available (hover and drone) but I have very much enjoyed zooming around Night City, picking up a few scrapes and dents along the way.

Flying a hoverbike in Cyberpunk 2077 using a mod, Let There Be Flight mod.
Yes, it works with motorbikes too.

I barely drove anywhere when playing Cyberpunk 2077 the first time, instead running around on foot to drink in the atmosphere, dashing down alleys and parkouring over rooftops (like Siobhán Casey). I grew up with Judge Dredd's Mega-City One and exploring Night City is the closest I've come to that yet. So the rideable trains mod I tried last year was a welcome new way to see more, and this is even better.

Download the mod from GitHub. I'd recommend the 'packed' version, which includes all the other bits this mod relies on to work. Simply unzip it to your Cyberpunk folder and away you go, into the skies.

The first test version of the mod came out in December, and it comes to my attention in beta now through YouTuber "LastKnownMeal".

Tagged With

About the Author

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch