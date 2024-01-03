This full-size Roccat mechanical keyboard is $40 at Amazon US

German peripherals manufacturer Roccat has made some great keyboards and mice over the years, although they're not as well known in the US as they are in their native Europe. Today that could change in a small way, as Roccat's excellent Pyro mechanical keyboard is down to $40 at Amazon US. That's 50% off its original price and a solid $10 off its usual going price, making it well worth picking up.

This full-size keyboard uses TTC red (soft linear) mechanical switches, giving it quite a snappy feel for both gaming and typing. It's also a well-built board, with an aluminium top plate that provides a good measure of rigidity and durability. There's a volume knob in the upper right corner, while function keys allow for media controls too.

As you'd expect from a modern gaming keyboard, you can adjust the programming of each key, record macros and adjust the RGB backlighting in Roccat's Swarm software. One feature in particular that I found useful is called 'Easy-Shift', and essentially allows you to access a whole second keyboard's worth of functions by holding a nominated key down - great if your macro ambitions outstrip the number of unused keys at your disposal.

Otherwise, there's not much to report about the Pyro. It looks good, it has a wrist rest, it has a standard layout for easy keycap replacements and it works well. As a first mechanical keyboard, it's a solid value at this price.