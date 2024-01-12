This Lexar Play 1TB Micro SD card is down to £67.85 and works great in Steam Deck

Lexar's Play Micro SD cards are some of the most affordable 1TB memory cards you can buy, and now you can pick up one for just £67.85 - within £3 of the cheapest price ever recorded for this model, which was during Black Friday last year.

These cards are rated for up to 150MB/s reads and have both UHS Speed Class 3 (3) and App Performance Class 2 (A2) certifications for minimum speeds, making them a decent choice for Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go owners amongst other use cases in phones, cameras and more.

The reason this card is so cheap is that it ships from Amazon US, but the card works exactly the same and arrives for £67.85 with all shipping and import fees included in that price.

The only difference is that you'll wait a little longer for delivery - Amazon UK is currently quoting delivery on Wednesday the 24th of January, though having ordered quite a few Amazon US products via the UK site that their timing tends to be conservative. Given that the UK stock of the exact same product is £91, I'm willing to wait a little longer!

In terms of Steam Deck performance, the Lexar Play is slower than other 1TB Micro SD card options, especially in sustained writes (eg when you're first installing a game), but offers equivalent performance to more expensive options when reading (eg when running a game). I don't spend a huge amount of time downloading and installing new games - I tend to stick to a few favourites - so this isn't a deal-breaker for me, but is something to be aware of.