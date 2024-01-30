This RX 7800 XT is going for just $480 in the US with a free copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

AMD's best value graphics card is the RX 7800 XT - stop me if you've heard this one before. Today American customers have a great chance to pick up a powerful Gigabyte Gaming OC model of this card for just $480 thanks to a discount code at Newegg.

For the reduced price use BYJDN2823 at the checkout. As well as the graphics card, you'll also pick up a complimentary copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is nice too.

As the RPS RX 7800 XT review reveals, the RX 7800 XT is a great card for 1080p, 1440p or even 4K gaming at a stretch, with terrific raster performance that often eclipses the RTX 4070 but worse RT performance and a less capable set of upscaling and frame generation tools in FSR 2 and FSR 3 (versus DLSS 2 and DLSS 3).

While it's customary to let past-Will reflect upon the quality of a product that I've recently written up in an RPS deals post, this time I'll let the commenters doing the talking. Here's Project2501:

As you say it beats the 4070 in everything bar RTing (and even then it's pretty close) and it's still... cheaper than the budget 4070s. There's also more VRAM in the 7800XT which makes it a better card for the longer term... Now the stock of 6950XTs... has been exhausted, I the 7800XT is the 'bargain' of the current market.

PulstarX was also enthused:

Got one last December, satisfied so far.

So there you have it - good card, and you can have it from me that this is a great price.